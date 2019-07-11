Meet Northampton's first climate change teacher

Fiona Old is the first teacher in Northampton, and one of the first 80 in the UK, to be a United Nations accredited climate change teacher.

Miss Old can now deliver up-to-date climate change lessons to all pupils at Kingsthorpe College and plans to hold a staff training day later this year so they can take part in a new programme being trialled in UK schools.

Miss Old, humanities teacher at Kingsthorpe College, said: “It is vital that we teach our young people about climate change and how they can have an impact on the planet.

"Through our lessons at Kingsthorpe College, particularly in Geography, we can provide students with up-to-date information about how climate change will affect them and what they can do to help save our planet.

"I have always been interested in the impacts of climate change and I am excited to be able to offer our students and the wider community lessons on how to look after our planet and the impact of our actions."

Through the UN Climate Change Teacher Academy, not only will teachers be able to educate their pupils vital lessons about climate change, but they will also earn certification from the United Nations.

The programme was launched on April 22 and is free for all primary and secondary school teachers.

Once teachers have completed the five stages of the course they will be able to prepare youngsters to protect the planet.

Headteacher, Jennie Giovanelli, added: “This is a pressing issue and one that our students need to know about, especially as we encourage our students to become global citizens.

"We are so pleased that Fiona has completed the UN-accredited Climate Change Teacher course and we are excited about the work that she is going to complete”.

A target of 80 schools are being urged to sign up to take part in an initial trial of the course, lasting around two months, which covers topics including climate change science, gender and environment, children and climate change, cities and climate change, and human health.

The programme will then be made available to all schools across the UK with first lessons expected to be delivered in the classroom from the end of July.