Agnes Schreiber (left) and Teresa McCarthy (right) sit by the Christmas tree with two gifts donated by a member of the public. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has brought back its Christmas campaign this year, hoping to bring food and gifts to even more struggling families in Northampton that, otherwise, would have to go without.

Based at The Swan & Helmet pub in Grove Road, the charity was founded in July 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 lockdowns. Initially starting as a foodbank, the mission expanded to spreading Christmas cheer by giving away free turkeys and gammons each capable of feeding up to six people on Christmas day.

The charity relies on people's donations of food or cash in order to operate.

They say the hardest gifts to find are those suitable for teenage girls. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon founded the charity with her husband Anthony Dixon. The pair also own The Swan & Helmet which they use as the base of operations.

Teresa said she was surprised by the level of demand the charity has seen, with special mention to the 52 schools they now serve. The mother-of-two admitted that even she did not anticipate how much help they would need to offer.

She said: "We support the most vulnerable in our community. Those affected by hardship and sudden hardship.

"Last year we gave away over 300 turkeys and gammons. The letters we got back said that people would not have had their Christmas were it not for those donations and our volunteers.

"My kids used to take so much for granted. It's only since they saw other kids being so happy to receive so little that they got that sense of perspective.

"You have many families who cannot afford Christmas presents. So I think the gifts and food they got from us were the only ones they would get.

"We aren't just giving kids some extra free gifts. We want these to go to the neediest in our community so that those who really need it get to have their Christmas too."

Besides supporting 52 schools as part of their food bank, the charity also offers help to Northampton Community Mental Health Team, the Children's Trust, victims of domestic violence as well as police and probation services. Last year alone, the charity spent more than £5,000 on getting food to those in need.

Demand was so high that Teresa had to go out and buy an extra 30 chickens which, while smaller than the turkeys, were still welcomed.

Yet what struck the charity's members the most was the fact that, despite the significant need they had discovered, many families were reluctant to take up their offer of help.

Agnes Schreiber, the charity's community officer, added: "Very few families come forward and tell their schools that they want help. It's usually picked up by the schools because they notice children struggling with getting school uniform or other things.

"As a parent with children at home, you want to be able to provide for your family and one of the first things that needs providing is food. If you can't do that it can be quite scary."

As Christmas comes around once more, the charity is hoping they will see just as much generosity as last year. They will be accepting donations of food, like chocolates, selection boxes and cooking ingredients, as well as gifts for those children who are most in need.