Mayor presents Northampton Sikh community with much-deserved freedom of the borough award
Recognition for 'long-standing, eminent and diverse services to people of the town'
The Sikh community in Northampton has been officially presented with the honorary freedom of the borough award by the mayor.
Rufia Ashraf presented representatives from the Sikh Community Centre and Youth Club and gurdwara with the certificate on Sunday (July 11).
Trustee Amarjit Singh Atwal said “It’s a great honour for our charities to receive this prestigious award in recognition of the services offered to the residents of Northamptonshire for many decades.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank those who nominated us for this award: our partners, supporters, donors, funders, and our staff and volunteers who deliver these services."
The recognition was for 'long-standing, eminent and diverse services to the people of the town', such as support, poverty alleviation, wellbeing, education, social and heritage activities.
The gurdwara has also been very busy helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including setting up a foodbank and deliveries meals and supplies during the lockdowns.
The freedom of the borough award was the highest accolade Northampton Borough Council could hand out before being abolished in March and replaced with West Northamptonshire Council.
Numerous individuals have received the award, such as Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1989, as well as numerous other organisations and institutions.
Both Northamptonshire Police and the county's fire and rescue service have been given the honour, while the army’s 9th/12th Royal Lancers Regiment was awarded it in 2014.