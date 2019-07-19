Mayor of Northampton wants YOU to skydive with him for charity

The Mayor of Northampton is searching for young people to jump out of an aeroplane with him for charity.

Mayor Nazim Choudary is throwing himself into a charity skydive in September and is asking for 12 others to step forward and join him.

Do you have what it takes to take the plunge?

The jump will raise funds for Northampton's-own mental health support service The Lowdown, which offers counselling and advice for young people aged under 25.

It comes after councillor Choudary named the Lowdown as his charity of the year for his mayor's fund.

A spokeswoman for The Lowdown, Ellie White, said: "It's great to have the Mayor support us throughout the coming year.

"Demand for our services is always increasing and fundraising like this will help us reduce waiting times for one-to-one sessions with young people in Northampton."

Anyone who wants to join the mayor will need to register their interest with The Lowdown and raise £500 in time for the skydive on September 24.

Applicants will also need to pay a £50, but this will be refunded if they can reach the £500 target.

Participants will take off from the Skydive Centre in Hinton and jump with a tandem instructor.

Applicants must also be older than 16. Anyone under 18-years-old will need parental consent.

The Lowdown hopes to encourage 30 people in total to take the plunge by summer next year to help celebrate their 30th birthday in Northampton.

It comes after another skydive by the Lowdown in June, which reportedly raised almost £7,500.

For more information, email admin@thelowdown.info.