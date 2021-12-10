Matt Dawson returns to Northampton for charity sports dinner where £13,000 was raised

Paul Grayson (left) and Matt Dawson (right).

A former Northampton Saints player, turned Strictly star and Question of Sport caption returned to Northampton last week.

Matt Dawson visited the town on Friday (December 3) for a charity sports dinner at Old Northamptonians in Billing Road.

The event was hosted by Home-Start Northampton - the local branch of a national charity that helps and supports parents through challenging times as ‘childhood can’t wait.’

The former professional rugby players spoke about their careers.

Patrons of the Northampton branch are fellow former Saints player Paul Grayson and his wife Emma.

During the evening, Matt and Paul told stories of their rugby playing days for Northampton Saints, England and the British Lions and Matt spoke about Master Chef, Strictly and his time on Question of Sport.

The event was supported by local businesses providing the charity with auction and raffle prizes, which helped to raise a whopping £13,000.