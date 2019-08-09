Massive power cut hits homes and businesses across Northampton

Homes and business have been left without power across Northampton and many parts of the UK this evening (Friday).

The power cut has hit large parts of town affecting homes, business, shops and petrol stations.

Parts of Northampton have no power this evening

Some traffic lights have also been reported as not working.

It is not yet clear how many properties are affected but it is being reported that hundreds of thousands of homes have been affected across the UK after a major incident at National Grid.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution said: "There is an issue at National Grid which is affecting large parts of the Midlands.

"We can't say anything else at this time."

A severe weather warning for rain and wind tomorrow remains in place across the county.