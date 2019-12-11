Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Northampton park

A 33-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the arm in Northampton.

The serious assault happened yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, December 10) between 2pm and 2.30pm in the Millers Meadow park area of the town - opposite the Super Sausage and Spencer Bridge Road crossroads.

The victim was assaulted by two males, which resulted in the 33-year-old being stabbed in his arm.

He was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000660380.