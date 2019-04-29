Man injured in Northampton after crash involving three lorries and a car

There is now a full closure of the M1 between junction 15 and junction 14 has taken place following a large accident.

Initially police closed off only two lanes following a multi-vehicle accident, to which they were called at 12.35pm.

Emergency services arrive at the scene

But a full closure in both directions has now taken effect with Highways England saying delays will add 60 minutes to usual journey times. A diversion is in place. Unofficial estimates are that the carriageway is unlikely to open fully until 3.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said three lorries and a car were involved in the crash and both an air ambulance and the fire service were in attendance.

It is understood an initial examination indicated the man is not badly injured.