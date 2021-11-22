Man in ripped jeans wanted over serious Kettering assault

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted by police over a serious assault in Kettering which took place in the summer.

Today (November 22) police released the image of the man, seen wearing ripped jeans and a Diesel top, as they investigate the incident from August 21.

They believe he could have information that could help them with their enquiries after a man was assaulted in Silver Street, Kettering.

The CCTV image issued by Northants Police

The assault victim's head was badly injured and he needed hospital treatment after the attack, which took place between midnight and 3.15am.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about a serious assault in Kettering.

"Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.