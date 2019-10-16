Man grabs teenage girl by the thigh in Northampton assault

A 14-year-old escaped a man with grey hair after he tried to lead her away in Northampton.

At around 4pm on Monday, October 14, the girl was walking in Lorne Road, near Northampton International Academy, when she was approached by an unknown man who blocked her path and tried to engage her in conversation.

He then took hold of her arm and tried to lead her away, before grabbing her thigh, at which point the girl was able to run away.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The suspect is described as a white man aged around 60, 5ft 2in of slim build with grey hair.

"He wore a beanie hat, light brown zip-up coat and dark blue jeans."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.