Man flown to hospital following serious collision in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Kettering Road, Northampton.

At about 10am on Saturday, November 16, a silver Land Rover Discovery and a pedestrian were in collision just outside The Picturedrome.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian, a 41-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Kettering Road was shut for more than two hours, and reopened again at 12.30pm while emergency services dealt with the incident and the air ambulance landed.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.