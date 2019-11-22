Man attacked in popular Northampton bar

Officers investigating an assault at a bar in Northampton town centre are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 11.50pm on Wednesday, October 16, and 12.45am on Thursday, October 17, a man was on the dancefloor at NBs in Bridge Street.

It was here he was assaulted by an unknown man in an unprovoked attack, suffering minor facial injuries, Northamptonshire Police today (Friday) said.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said: "The suspect is described as a white man, around 5ft 10in, of slim/athletic build with wavy brown hair worn in a curtains style.

"He wore a light coloured button-up shirt and jeans."

Anyone who saw the assault or has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.