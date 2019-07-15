Man attacked and robbed at knife point by gang in Northampton

A man was struck from behind and had his phone stolen by a gang in a Northampton armed robbery.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 7, between 9pm and 9.15pm, when a man was walking in the underpass under the A43 leading to Lumbertubs Lane at the junction with Queenswood Avenue when he was attacked from behind by a group.

The incident took place in the underpass - Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

They struck him to the back of the head, causing injuries that required treatment, and stole his phone, Northamptonshire Police today said.

During the incident, one of the offenders produced a knife.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as a black man in his early 20s with short black hair, about 5ft 5in and wearing a grey Nike hoodie.

"The second offender is described as a white man in his early 20s, of slim build, with blonde/brown spiky hair, about 5ft 2in, and wearing a light green t-shirt and black shorts."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

