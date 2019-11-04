Man arrested for drink driving in Northampton after crash

A man in his twenties has been taken to University Hospital Coventry after a road traffic collision in Northampton.

The incident took place between 8pm and 8.50pm on Friday, November 1, in Clare Street, The Mounts, which involved a red Alfa Romeo 147 Sport and a white Renault Trucks Master.

A man in his twenties sustained serious leg injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry by land ambulance.

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the case for driving over the prescribed limits of alcohol and driving with no insurance.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.