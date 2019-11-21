Man, 21, dies in collision on the A45 near Daventry

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A45 at the junction with the B4037.

At about 8.40pm yesterday, (Wednesday, November 20) a yellow Fiat Panda, a white Jeep Compass and a silver Audi A4 were all in collision.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Fiat Panda, a 21-year-old man, died at the scene.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles were treated at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.