Making a difference in Rye Hill with week of family fun and cleaning up rubbish

Residents in Rye Hill are being encouraged to get involved with a 'week of action' to make a difference to the community.

Northampton Community Safety Partnership has organised a day of cleaning up open spaces, a family fun day and a 'one-stop-shop' event over the next five days.

Councillor Anna King, Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We take feedback from residents seriously and our regular 'action days' with partners enables us to reach out to community members and get them involved in making a difference in their area.

“We’ve got lots planned for the three days in Rye Hill and we look forward to welcoming residents each day and hearing their ideas for the area.”

On Wednesday (August 21), volunteers are needed for litter picking, edging pathways and clearing low hanging branches around Dallington Brook, at the rear of Montague Crescent.

Anyone interested should meet by the brook at the bottom of Montague Crescent from 10am - refreshments will be available throughout the day.

On Friday, Tresham Green will be filled with a bouncy castle, games and food and drink from 12-4pm.

Vehicles from police and fire service will also be there, as well as free bike security marking and information stalls from organisations and charities.

Earlier today (Monday), a variety of organisations came to Montague Crescent Community Centre for the 'one-stop-shop' from 11am to 1pm.

Sergeant Nick Paul of the Northampton neighbourhood policing team, said: “These events are an ideal opportunity to work with our partners to engage with all sections of the Rye Hill community and provide them with access to their neighbourhood policing team.

“It also gives residents the chance to raise any concerns they may have locally, or to pick up personal safety and crime prevention information.”