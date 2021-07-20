M1 traffic crawling for six miles following three-car shunt on Northamptonshire stretch

Sensors show traffic queuing to junction 18 after smash at junction 16 southbound

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:16 pm
Highways England cameras showed queues on M1 at just before 2pm
Traffic is crawling on the M1 in Northamptonshire following reports of a crash blocking one lane southbound early on Tuesday afternoon (July 20).

Reports from multiple agencies say three cars are involved in the shunt between J17 for the M45 and junction 16 at Daventry.

Southbound traffic was held for a time to allow emergency services to move the vehicles involved.

Highways England sensors show traffic slow for around six miles, back to junction 18 at Crick.

There are more queues south of Northampton, too, after a broken down vehicle blocked a lane near Newport Pagnell Services although congestion is expected to clear within the next hour.

