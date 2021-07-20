M1 traffic crawling for six miles following three-car shunt on Northamptonshire stretch

Highways England cameras showed queues on M1 at just before 2pm

Traffic is crawling on the M1 in Northamptonshire following reports of a crash blocking one lane southbound early on Tuesday afternoon (July 20).

Reports from multiple agencies say three cars are involved in the shunt between J17 for the M45 and junction 16 at Daventry.

Southbound traffic was held for a time to allow emergency services to move the vehicles involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highways England sensors show traffic slow for around six miles, back to junction 18 at Crick.