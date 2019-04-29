M1 near Northampton fully reopened following multi-vehicle accident

Police have reopened bout carriageways following an accident earlier involving three lorries and a car.

Emergency services responded at 12.35pm to reports of a collision on the southbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15.

The carriageway was closed because of lanes blocked by the vehicles involved in the collision and the northbound carriageway was shut briefly so an air ambulance could land on it. One man was treated by medics as a result of the crash, although it is understood his injuries are not serious.

The motorway is now reopened in both directions as of about 3.20pm.