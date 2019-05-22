M1 CLOSED south of Northampton following a serious accident

A multi-vehicle accident has closed the M1 south of Northampton causing miles of queues and long delays.

The road is currently closed southbound between junction 14 and 13 following the serious accident involving a lorry and two cars.

The M1 is currently closed south of Northampton

There has also feel a fuel spillage following the crash which happened at around 7.20am this morning (Wednesday).

Congestion is currently back to junction 15 at Northampton.

There are long delays on all surrounding routes with diversions in place.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on the M1 southbound at Junction 13.

“The M1 has been closed southbound from Junction 14 to Junction 13. Vehicles can still join the carriageway at Junction 13.

“The road is also being closed northbound at Junction 13 to allow the air ambulance to land.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to seek a different route where possible.”