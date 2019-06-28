Lots to enjoy at new event to bring community together in Northampton

A new event filled with family fun has been organised to celebrate and bring together the community in Upton.

Upton Meadows Community Show will be bringing historic re-enactments, falconry, theatre, the army, martial arts demonstrations and lots more to Upton Country Park by the Elgar Centre on Saturday, July 27.

The community show will bring all the families together in Upton for a whole day of fun for all with lots to get involved with and watch.

The event is being organised by the founder of Bradlaugh Fields Community Show, Jonathan Cobb alongside the Upton Meadows Residents Association (UMRA).

This is building upon the successful Christmas event last year and the recent Easter event that UMRA organised within Upton to foster community spirit and offer free fun for all during the school holidays.

There will be many more activities throughout the day, including a funfair, and there will be various traders and groups to showcase their work, including a performance by Limelight Theatre School.

"It's nice to come along and support Upton so come down and see what's happening and realise how amazing our town is," Jonathan said.

“In the different areas of our town, people often don't have a lot going on so I think it's nice to support what's happening in our area and see how vibrant our town is.”

If the show is well-supported, it is hoped it could become an annual event. UMRA are also hoping to organise a halloween event as well as another Christmas event later on this year.

Please come on down to enjoy the community show from 10am until 5:30 on Saturday 27th July. The event is free and there will be some free parking available, however we would ask the local residents of Upton to walk to the country park if they are able to, to avoid too many cars!

For more information about the community show, call Jonathan on 07927 103794 or email events@bradlaughfieldscommunityshow.co.uk.

If you live in Upton then please keep an eye out for the UMRA newsletter that will be distributed quarterly, and the UMRA official Facebook page for more information about all future UMRA events.