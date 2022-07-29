Lost lioness reminisces 50 years on from Chronicle & Echo advert kickstarting her love of football

Lillian is eagerly watching this year's Women's Euros, wishing things could have been different for her and the lost lionesses.

One of the ‘lost lionesses’ is eagerly watching the Women’s Euros, 50 years on from when an advert in the Northampton Chronicle & Echo kickstarted her love of football.

Lillian Taylor, formerly Harris, from Silverstone, was straight on the phone to Brixworth ladies football team when they were looking for new recruits, aged just 18.

Lillian said: “I never looked back.”

She was soon competing in Sicily as a defender for England’s Women’s World Cup team, where they qualified to compete in Mexico and Lillian switched to a goalkeeper.

“I’d never seen anything like it. I came from a small village and had only just started playing football. I was then in the big leagues,” she said.

“We were greeted by photographers as we stepped off the plane in Mexico and I couldn’t believe it.”

Despite losing their match, Lillian described the game as “amazing” and she could hear how loud the 90,000-strong crowd was while in the dressing room, prior to the game.

When she returned to England, she carried on playing for her team until she got married in 1972.

Lillian had her two children by the end of 1976, and played football for fun until 1985.

She said: “When my daughter was old enough for school, football kicked off again because they wanted me to go in and play it with the children.

“There were so many that wanted to join in, we had to split it between two afternoons.

“I absolutely loved it.”

Talking about the 50-year ban on women’s football, which was lifted just before she began playing, Lillian said: “It was the wrong thing to do.”

She says the lost lionesses’ manager knew what they were capable of, and he would have “got [them] up there with the rest” had the state of women’s football in England been different – like the teams they were competing against in Mexico who were being paid, including Italy and Denmark.

“We would have been up there like England is now, but years ahead,” said Lillian.