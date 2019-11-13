Long-delayed Amalfi Coast street food takeaway launches in Northampton town centre

An Italian street food takeaway has opened its doors in Northampton town centre after months of renovations.

Bello Mio Amalfitana has launched next door to the former Papa Cino's Italian restaurant in Dychurch Lane.

The renovations near the former diner began in late July and have now been completed after three months.

Speaking in August, owner Vincenzo Memoli promised the takeaway would serve "authentic street food" straight from the Almalfi Coast in Italty.

It hopes to serve a line up of foods inspired by the southern coast of Italy, including pizza by the slice, meatballs in sauce and paninis.

The front counter includes a selection of cold cut meats and deli options.

Mr Memoli told the Chron in August: "It's going to be street food straight from the Amalfi Coast in the lungomare style

"I have a great team with me. I grew up in southern Italy and our food will be what all southern Italians eat at home."

The outlet will style itself after the street food parlours of an Italian lungomare - which is the stretch of a town or city that faces the coast.

The shopfront in Dychurch Lane is next door to the former Papa Cino's Italian restaurant that closed its doors in April 2018 when its lease came to an end.

It was teased at the time that Papa Cino's could one day return to the street corner - but the new Bello Mio outlet is not related to the restaurant in any way.

It comes as renovation work continues to refit the floors above Dychurch into student flats and convert the ground floor into a new cafe.