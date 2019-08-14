Long-awaited environmental project in east Northampton poised to start

In recent years people in the eastern side of Northampton have watched water levels drop and pollution rise at the three Billing Brook lakes.

The lakes, which were once a place known for their picturesque scenery, are now strewn with old bicycles and litter.

The overgrowth around Dragonfly Lake (pictured), Cygnet Lake and Kingfisher Lake will be cut back and the lakes will all be dredged. The boat has acted as an ornament at the lake since the 1970s. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

But a long-awaited sustainability project, set to start in September to re-shape Kingfisher, Cygnet and Dragonfly Lakes, will greatly reduce the silting and stagnation that has become such a problem and make it easier for the lakes to be kept in good condition.

Pollution incidents - in 2015 when four cygnets died due to oil pollution – should now be flushed through much more effectively.

A report commissioned in 2016 by civil engineer Jim Milne found fuel oil, engine oil, transmission oil and brake fluid were all being dropped accidentally by lorries parked by the side of the road. The fluids were then being washed into a set of storm drains, polluting the lakes.

Project manager, Peter Strachan of Growing Together, said: “The project has been coming for a long time and it’s great that we’re finally about to start.

The project is hoping to see an increase in wildlife return to the clean lakes. Pictured: Kingfisher Lake by Kirsty Edmonds.

"There’s likely, of course, to be some disruption, noise and possibly unpleasant smells while the work takes place.

"It shouldn’t last very long and we hope residents will agree that the finished project has been well worth it.”

The new design for the lakes will make them deeper, narrower and faster flowing.

This will be achieved by dredging the three lakes and placing the silt behind barriers to create new wetland margins and islands, which will then be planted with wildflowers.

There will also be a reed bed at the top of Cygnet Lakes that will filter the water coming downstream from Kingfisher Lake.

Dianne Finnie, deputy chair of Growing Together and chair of Brookside residents association, said: “I’m really excited that this restoration of the central feature of our estates is finally about to happen.

"We’ve been pushing for it for a long time and we’re really grateful to all the funders and to everyone else who has contributed to making it happen.”

The project is being funded by Northampton Borough Council, the Environment Agency, local charity Growing Together, the National Lottery Community Fund and the Mick George Community Fund.

The total cost of the makeover will is about £400,000, including the development work and new leisure equipment already in place.

The construction work has been contracted to Ebsford Environmental which is expected to start in early September, after the bird nesting season.

The work, which has been delayed after a funder pulled out, should last for between eight and 12 weeks, subject to weather conditions.

Billing Brook Lakes: A brief history

Billing Brook is a tributary of the River Nene, which passes through the east of Northampton.

In the early 19th century it formed a small meandering stream in an area which consisted predominantly of agricultural fields, but in the late 19th century it was placed into a straightened channel.

When the new town was created in the late 1960s and 1970s, a series of three lakes were formed along a section of this small, straightened stream.

The lakes were created by installing a series of large weirs and earthworks to form the current Kingfisher, Cygnet and Dragonfly lakes.