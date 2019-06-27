Lifesaving student who pulled boy out of lake among hat trick of award winners at Northampton school

Northampton Academy is celebrating today ahead of picking up three awards at United Learning’s national Best in Everyone Awards this afternoon.

Nathaniel Clark will be picking up the Young Hero of the Year Award this afternoon alongside his peers, Luke Newton, who has been named Sportsperson of the Year and Julia Domaracka who has won the Technology Award.

Luke, Julia and Nathaniel.

Sixth former Nathaniel Clarke caught the attention of his teachers when he rescued 10-year-old Charlie Johnson from an icy lake near his home on his way to school back in February.

Lumbertubs Primary School pupil Charlie decided to walk up the grass verge to see whether Thorplands lake had frozen over but his heavy backpack then slipped round to the front of his body and pulled him in.

Not only did Nathaniel display courage and quick-thinking he also showed complete humility; he didn’t tell anyone what he had done when he got to school.

His brave act only came to light when the boy’s parents greeted him with flowers and chocolates the next morning. It is likely that without Nathaniel’s brave actions, the young boy could have lost his life.

Nathaniel Clark is picking up the Young Hero of the Year Award.

Nathaniel said: “This award came as a great surprise, most unexpected.

"When I heard the screams from the boy, my natural instincts kicked in. I didn’t think twice.

"I just had to try to help the boy. I was relieved that Charlie was okay and I hope this highlights the dangers of icy lakes to other children.”

The Best in Everyone Awards, held in Sheffield, celebrates the academic, extracurricular and service to school community achievements of pupils and staff at the many United Learning schools across the country.

Luke Newton is being named Sportsperson of the Year.

The three Northampton students had been nominated by their teachers for the awards and saw off strong competition from a field of excellent candidates from across the United Learning Trust.

Sportsman Luke won Sportsperson of the Year and regularly participates in a number of sports including rugby, football and athletics. As well as playing in the school teams, including as captain of the football team, he has played for Old Northamptonians RFC and Rushden and Diamonds AFC.

He is a member of the academy’s sports leaders team and designed the school team’s rugby kit - a feat that led Luke to being a flag bearer at a Six Nations rugby match.

Computer scientist Julia won the Technology Award for being an outstanding student with great enthusiasm and a high work ethic.

Julia Domaracka has won the Technology Award.

She is constantly tackling challenging work and amazes her teachers with her programming skills. Her enthusiasm for the subject led her to set up her own computer science club for Year 7s.

She is also working with the Computer Science Department to design an e-safety display to show fellow students why it is important to stay safe online.

Congratulating the students, Nat Parnell, principal of Northampton Academy, said: “Well done to Luke, Julia and Nathaniel on being recognised in this way.

"All three students demonstrate integrity and embody our Academy values of respect, determination and ambition.

"They are hard-working, committed and inspirational individuals and we are thrilled they have won these awards.”