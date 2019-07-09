Library in Northampton village to reopen after car crashed into the building

Roade Library is all set to open its doors to the community again tomorrow (Wednesday) after it was structurally damaged.

Northamptonshire County Council confirmed today (Tuesday) that the High Street library is set to open on Wednesday as normal.

A spokesman said: "Following the incident last week, the building has been made structurally sound and will reopen to the public at 10am."

Last week it was reported that a car had crashed into the side of the building.

It is not known how the accident occurred.