Take a look at 11 of Northampton's pubs from across the decades. Some are no longer standing and new businesses have taken their places, but others are still well-known town favourites.

Source: "Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs" by Dave Knibb

1. Admiral Rodney, c.1960s One of Northampton's long lost pubs. The Admiral had entrances on both the Drapery and Market Square, but is now home to... jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The Hub and Ace of Fadez, Market Square Commuter favourite cafe The Hub has made use of the Admiral's old double entrance, while Ace of Fadez has squeezed in as its own business. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Belvedere, c1960s For decades, the landlord of the Belvedere lived in the basement but this had to stop in the 1920s because of frequent flooding. Today it is known as... jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. BAROQUE, St Giles Street and corner of Fish Street Belvedere has evolved in the 21st century into a night club and cocktails spot in St Giles Street. jpimedia Buy a Photo

