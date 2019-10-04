Leader of Northampton joggers team who grew Couch To 5km challenge in community of friends brings home volunteering award

The leader of a team of Northampton joggers who took the 'Couch to 5km' challenge and made a community of runners was given her moment in the spotlight last night.

Kathryn Hall first set up the Abington Park Joggers two years ago just to conquer the NHS' Couch to 5km programme - but today it is a family of runners who get together each week to exercise and make friends.

And for her role in building and driving the group, Kathyrn was awarded the RunTogether Leader of the Year prize at the 2019 England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards last night (October 3).

She was presented with her award at a special awards night, held at Leicestershire Cricket Club, to celebrate and reward volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to athletics and running in the East Midlands.

Kathryn said: “I am delighted to win this award and want to thank my fellow run leaders and everyone who has been part of or is part of our Abington Park Joggers as it would not be what it is without these people”.

As Kathryn's group completed their courses she found they wanted to keep running. She grew the group and has now encouraged four previous beginners to complete the course.

The club now has three groups – beginners, improvers and run/walkers, and has been called a 'valuable' bridge for those who want to jog but do not yet have the fitness or the confidence.

Kathryn is currently in the process of setting up some mental health training to further support the group. Abington Park Joggers is not exclusively female but has a largely female membership.

In the past two years, Kathryn has also completed a marathon and several half-marathons, and volunteers at Northampton's Parkrun on the Racecourse.