Laura's back in the 'happy hood' in Northampton after tour of England for The Big Lunch campaign

Laura Graham is stepping out to learn about how people across the UK help their neighbours in a trip spanning 17 days and more than 170 miles on foot. Between May 17 and June 2, she will walk 10 miles a day and pass through towns and cities while talking to community groups about what they do in their areas to make a positive impact. And on Saturday, Laura arrived at the Big Lunch event in The Mounts to find it in full swing. The Big Lunch charity event is organised by The Eden Project. Speaking before setting off on her journey, Laura - who produces Northampton's-own Happy Hood magazine - said: "Now, more than ever, we need to create connected communities in order to reduce loneliness and social isolation. Helping to do that through The Big Lunch community walk is a real honour. I've seen the benefit of bringing our neighbours together. It helps people feel better about where they're living. This is the first year I've taken on the walk itself. I'm a bit nervous, because it really is a lot of walking, but I hope I'll be encouraged by all the positivity I'll see on the way."

The Big Lunch event at The Mounts, Northampton

