Latest giant shoes in Northampton sculpture trail step out onto Northampton's streets

The latest additions to the Northampton shoe sculpture trail have been unveiled in the town centre.

In August, the arrival of a giant red stiletto in Market Square caught the eye of many residents - but it was just a taste of what was to come.

The sculpture by Noel Blakeman was the first in a series of 12 shoes that would be adorned by Northampton artists and revealed over the coming months.

Now, two more sculptures have been trotted out for the town to admire.

A giant teal Doc Martin planted its foot in Market Square featuring over 50 Northampton landmarks as illustrated by Kardi Somerfield, the artist behind the 'Fridge Street' fridge magnet series.

Meanwhile, a silver stiletto sponsored by Stefans' Jewelers and decorated by Jessica Adams has been unveiled at the entrance to the Grosvenor's Centre on Abington Street.

One resident the Chronicle and Echo spoke to, who was admiring the Fridge Street Doc Marten boot, said: "I think it's so cool. It's such a great idea that is really unique to Northampton and its history of shoes. The local artists have really made them unique."

The remaining nine shoes will be revealed later this year.