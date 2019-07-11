Last year's 'Top Tradesperson UK' was Northampton's Stuart Roache - could you bring it home for 2019?

The search is on to find the UK's 'top tradesperson' for 2019 to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner from Northampton.

Abington plumber and joiner Stuart Roache scooped the prize in August 2018, earning him the prestige of "Britain's Top Tradesperson" and the keys to a brand new Mitsubishi pick up truck.

Now, contest holders Screwfix has opened the 2019 competition and are calling for plumbers, electricians, builders and carpenters from Northamptonshire to put themselves forward.

The annual competition by Screwfix aims to celebrate the work and professionalism of UK tradespeople, resulting in one exceptional individual winning £10k worth of tools, £5k tech and £5k to go towards future training.

Last year, Stuart Roache from Abington Home Maintenance triumphed after he was chosen from 3,000 contestants for his "passion, commitment to customer service and his desire to support adult learners".

Speaking a year on, Stuart said: “Winning the competition last year changed my business forever and created so many fantastic opportunities. The accolade is the ultimate recognition a tradesperson can receive. I would definitely encourage others to enter; the rewards are life-changing.”

Each year, a shortlist of the UK’s top tradespeople is drawn up to take part in a semi-final, before picking the top 10 finalists, who will travel to Screwfix LIVE at Farnborough to meet a panel of judges.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix said: “As Screwfix celebrates the 10th anniversary of Britain’s Top Tradesperson, our goal is to find someone who is the embodiment of their trade. The search is on to crown someone who not only champions their trade, but also acts as an ambassador to help futureproof the industry and encourage future generations.

“Since we launched the competition in 2009, we have seen record levels of entrants year on year and we are excited to see what this year has to offer. We know from talking to our trade customers how much they enjoy taking part, and with such strong competition we will be looking for one high calibre individual”

Entries are open until 4th August 2019 and you can enter on the Screwfix website.