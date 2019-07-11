Lanes opened on M1 in Northamptonshire after severe crash causes hours of delays

Traffic officers are beginning to open lanes on the M1 in Northamptonshire again after nearly three hours of standstill traffic.

All traffic on the M1 southbound between J18 and J16 in Northamptonshire has been stationary since 1.55pm today following a severe crash.

It has had a serious knock-on effect on traffic throughout the county in time for the afternoon drive home.

Now, traffic officers are lifting the closure at J18 and "slowly rolling traffic through", as well as releasing vehicles that have been stuck on the M1 since the accident.

An update onHighways England's Twitter read: "All lanes are now reopen at scene and crews are lifting the closures at J18. Please be aware there are multiple vehicles stranded in live lane and take extra care. #TrafficOfficers will be rolling traffic through slowly."

It comes after a single car reportedly hit the central reservation at about 2pm today (July 11).

Traffic may finally start easing on the M1 Southbound after hours of delays today.

A man was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries as a result.

Meanwhile, one lane is also closed on the M1 Northbound and delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported.

Meanwhile, traffic on the M1 Northbound has been severely disrupted as a result and delays of up to 20 minutes have been reported.

However, the crash is only expected to be fully cleared by as late as 10pm tonight.