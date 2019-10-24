Landlord of Northampton Jaguar dealership wants new tenants to 'come to them' as Swan Valley move-out date draws closer

There is no new business lined to take the place of a Jaguar showroom that is set to leave Northampton town centre in 2020.

Guy Salmon Jaguar and Land Rover is preparing to move out of its home in Kettering Road and launch a new luxury car dealership in Swan Valley.

The new 59,000 sq ft in Swan Valley will be the home of Guy Salmon Land Rover and Jaguar.

Construction of the 66,900 square foot dealership is well underway and could bring up to 140 new jobs to the industrial park when it opens in mid-2020.

However, it means the distinctive glass-fronted showroom in Northampton town centre will be left empty by next year.

Early suggestions on the borough council's planning board indicated it was suitable for a shop or an indoor gym.

Now, planning papers show the showroom's landlord have withdrawn a proposal to 'free up' what the Kettering Road dealership could be used for - and will now wait until a new tenant 'comes to them'.

The landlord originally intended to reclassify the use of the showroom to 'retail and leisure' to attract buyers. But it is understood the building's owner will now wait for a business to approach them first.

The new dealership in Swan Valley will also become the new home of the Guy Salmon franchise in Riverside.