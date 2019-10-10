Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemns President Trumps' remarks about Harry Dunn

The leader of the Labour party has today called comments made by the President of the United States 'crass and insensitive' in relation to the death of Harry Dunn.

Harry Dunn, of Charlton, near Brackley, died in hospital earlier this year after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming car on the B4031 Park End, Croughton, on August 27. He was 19.

President Trump responded to questions surrounding Harry last night. Credit: Getty Images.

But a scandal erupted this week after it was revealed the suspect in the case Anne Sacoolas - the wife of an American diplomat who was staying at RAF Croughton at the time - left the UK and flew back to the US after claiming diplomatic immunity.

At a press conference yesterday, Donald Trump answered questions on the row after the suspect left the UK under diplomatic immunity.

A note seen next to him instructed him to tell the media that Mrs Sacoolas will not be returning to the UK.

Today Jeremy Corbyn spoke to the Chronicle & Echo, while on his visit to Northampton, that he condemned the remarks made by Donald Trump.

Harry's parents Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles pictured yesterday in London after meeting Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Credit: Getty Images.

Mr Corbyn told the Chron: "[They were the] most crass and insenstive comments anyone could possibly make.

"No empathy for the family concerned, no acknowledgement of the seriousness of the situation or the offence and I hope that President Trump will rethink the remarks that he made."

In the past few days, Tim and Harry's mum Charlotte have been asked to directly appeal to Mrs Sacoolas and plead with her to return to the UK.

Tim and Charlotte Dunn went to London yesterday (Wednesday) to meet with the Foreign Secretary to discuss their fight for justice in bringing home Anne Sacoolas.

Harry pictured with his father Tim Dunn.

But speaking after the meeting, the lawyer for the Dunn family told reporters: "To say that we’re disappointed with the outcome of the meeting would be an understatement."

Mr Corbyn today added: "Well, apparently Harry's family met Domianc Raab yesterday, the Foreign Secretary, and appear not to have had a satisfactory meeting at all.

"Harry died as a result of a road accident and the person who is believed to have committed that crime, and it is a crime I suspect, has gone to the United States and claimed diplomatic immunity.

"That's not acceptable and I would expect our Government, as any other Government would, to be very, very strong with the USA on bringing that person back to this country to face justice."

READ MORE: 'Did she go to comfort my son?': Harry Dunn's dad says family is 'in the dark' about Northamptonshire US diplomat scandal

READ MORE: President Trump says he will speak to suspect who fled UK after fatal crash that killed Northampton Town fan Harry Dunn

READ MORE: 'Thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts': More than £22,000 donated to 'Justice for Harry Dunn' fundraising page