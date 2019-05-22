Kristina Rhianoff and Ben Cohen prepare to open massive yoga studio in the centre of Northampton next month

Sol Central is preparing to welcome its latest addition on June 13 - a 13,000sq ft yoga studio courtesy of Kristina Rhianoff and Ben Cohen.

The former Strictly star and England Rugby World Cup winner have spent the past four months gutting the former BST Mixed Martial Arts Academy to launch the couple’s first major business outing together.

Ben found himself dusting off his building skills to renovate the former gym space.

Soo Yoga will offer two floors of hot yoga, dance and spin classes alongside a vegetarian-friendly restaurant, a crèche and a soft play area.

Kristina - who met Ben on the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing - said the couple chose Northampton to open their first venture because the town lacks a large dedicated yoga studio.

“When I lived in London and when I was in Strictly yoga was my life,” she said.

“But moving to Northampton I found the big professional studios were in Leicester, Milton Keynes, London.

The 13,000 sq ft studio will play host to Soo Green - a vegetarian-friendly cafe offering healthy foods.

“I thought why not here?

“Our life is here, our children will grow up here, we wanted to do this for the community.”

Both Kristina - a trained yoga instructor - and Ben will take classes at the new venue.

Sessions will be available for wheelchair users, children and the elderly when the venue gets up and running.

Former Saints player and British Lion Ben even aims to put people through their paces during circuit training classes.

But he also found himself dusting off his building skills over the past four months, mucking in as project manager for the renovation.

Soo Yoga will launch at a free event between 5.30pm and 9pm on Thursday, June 13, where Kristina says, some of the couple’s celebrity connections could be in attendance.

For more information about classes, prices and the launch event, head to the studio website: www.sooyoga.com.