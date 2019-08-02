Kindhearted strangers raise £20,000 in TWO DAYS for Northampton woman's 'last hope' for US cancer treatment

A Northampton woman who has become iconic for bravely vlogging about her stage four cancer is asking for her hometown's help to give her a chance at one last available treatment in the US.

Over the past two years, Daisy Ellis has become a national voice in speaking up about cancer. When she was 21, the Rothersthorpe girl who hoped to become a primary school teacher was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Since her life-changing diagnosis, Daisy has become an icon online for her posts and blogs about her treatment on Instagram.

But as of last week, Daisy's condition has taken a heartbreaking turn.

In a blog post on July 31, Daisy wrote: "Having fought stage IV cancer for almost two years, I have now ran out of options which makes my diagnosis terminal.

"I have now been told that I have stopped responding to the few drugs available for Sarcoma."

It means there is now nothing available under NHS treatments that can battle Daisy's condition.

But she hasn't given up hope.

Her blog post reads: "After endless hours and incredibly late nights of research, we have found that the USA has a trial drug available which works alongside my current chemotherapy to try and slow the spread of my aggressive disease down.

"I am so grateful for the NHS. It has made me realise how incredibly lucky we are to have free healthcare, as I am now needing to fundraise enough money for possible targeted therapy and immunotherapy drugs which aren’t available on the NHS.

"I have exhausted all their resources and this is my last hope."

The 23-year-old has now launched a GoFundMe page to raise the £300,000 needed to afford the trial drugs and make them available in the UK.

And the response has been phenomenal.

In just two days, over 1,000 people have donated to Daisy's cause and have raised £20,000 towards the goal. The campaign is trending and the two highest donors have both pledged £1,000 each.

Daisy told the Chronicle and Echo: "Thank you to everyone who has already donated. There are so many people I just don't know but I know they're pulling together for this.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody."

To read more on Daisy's condition and to donate to her cause, visit her GoFundMe page here.

Read more about Daisy's journey on Instagram at @oopsydaaisy