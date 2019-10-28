Kettering and Corby bridge featured in UK's spookiest street guide

A bridge in Kettering has been listed in a guide to the UK's spookiest streets because it is said to be haunted by a monk.

Barford Bridge in Rockingham Road, between Kettering and Corby, has been included in the list of spookiest streets because it is thought to be haunted.

According to the guide, a bearded monk appears suddenly at night in front of drivers.

The guide to the most haunted places in the UK is based on local forum research, accounts from paranormal activity experts, local historians and tourist boards.

It has been put together by Feel Good Contacts, a contact lens supplier, which said: "We’ve all heard spooky stories about the paranormal, and maybe you yourself have seen something that made you wonder; was that really a ghost, or do I just need an updated eye test?"

Feel Good Contacts added it had made the guide in time for Halloween to provide a list of locations for people to go and explore themselves during spooky season.

Other places in the guide include Blue Bell Hill in Kent, where a 22-year-old bride, Suzanne Browne, was killed on her way home from her hen party and is said to appear over the road and disappear suddenly.

There is also Preston Drive in Brighton, where a 'white lady' has been spotted for the past 150 years.

Ghost story writer Janine Pipe said: "Halloween brings out the adventurer in us, it makes us want to watch horror movies and listen to tales around the campfire. It can also lead us to wanting to investigate supposedly haunted places.

"There are many roads in the UK that have links with supernatural sightings; this comes as no great surprise when you think of the number of deaths they have seen over the centuries."

The guide reminds people that over this time of year the incidence of road traffic accidents increase and it is crucial that drivers are well prepared when it comes to driving in the dark.

