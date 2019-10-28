Karate studio could be built out of car garage in Northampton neighbourhood

A plan is underway to convert a car repair garage in Northampton into a martial arts studio.

The Taylor Car Solutions maintenance shop in Bunting Road, Kingsthorpe, has been earmarked to become a dojo for combat sports.

The garage in Bunting Road has been proposed for renovation.

It could reimagined the garage as an 80-square-metre space reportedly operated by the English Contact Karate Association, a not-for-profit organisation offering martial arts classes to "all ages and abilities".

It comes as the ECKA branch in Kingsthorpe is set to leave its home in Bective Road in the face of a large student accommodation development.

The plan has been put to the borough council by Samantha Brittain, an instructor who has previously helped operate tae bo and karate classes in Northampton.

The plans read: "We are looking to change the use to a martial arts studio.

"There will be classes weekdays after 5pm until 9pm and classes on Saturday mornings. There are 3 car parking spaces which would be sufficient as most students are just dropped off. There would not be an increase in congestion to the area as the classes are after usual opening hours of the majority of units in the area."

However, before the plans can be approved the county council's highways team has asked for more evidence that three spaces will be enough for the dojo.