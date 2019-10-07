JusticeForHarry: Northampton's residents call for US diplomat's wife to 'do the right thing' over death of Harry Dunn

Although Harry Dun was not a Northampton local, he was a Cobblers fan at heart - and hundreds of people across the town are standing with his family in a plea to the US Government over his death.

The 19-year-old Northampton Town fan from Charlton, near Brackley, was killed on a road in Croughton in August when his motorbike reportedly collided with an oncoming car.

But over the weekend, it has emerged that a suspect in the case is the wife of a US ambassador, now named as Anne Sacoolas, has left the country and returned to the states by claiming diplomatic immunity.

Today (September 7), thousands of people across the country have taken to social media to call on the woman to return to the UK, and for the British and US governments to revoke the immunity.

Hundreds of people in Northampton have added their voices to the online campaign, which is spreading through the hashtag #JusticeFor Harry.

A friend of Harry's, Carmen Laurent, tweeting as @CarmsB82, wrote: "My beautiful friends 19yr old son Harry was killed, the suspect was on the wrong side of the road, she’s a US diplomat's wife & has claimed immunity after returning to the US after the accident. PLEASE share and get this viral #JusticeForHarry."

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in a collision near Croughton in August 27.

Today, PM Boris Johnson publicly joined the calls for the US to revoke the diplomatic immunity.

Northamptonshire's Chief Constable Nick Adderly appeared on BBC Radio 4 to appeal to the suspect directly, as well as tweeting his support.

One Northampton resident, Sam Kiddy, tweeting as @samvfood, replied: "Time for #northamptonshire politicians to follow the lead of @NorthantsPolice and take a stand for Harry Dunn. There has to be an investigation, or the US/UK relationship isn’t special, it’s toxic. #JusticeForHarry".

Meanwhile, another resident, Nick Gammage, called on US President Donald Trump through Twitter to wade in on the issue.

Nick, tweeting as @NickGammage, wrote: "Does @realDonaldTrump have the humanity to park #AmericaFirst for a few minutes, put #JusticeFirst and require Anne Sacoolas to return to #Northamptonshire #JusticeForHarry".

Meanwhile Rector of Saints Church Oliver Coss, in Northampton town centre, tweeted: "I can't imagine the distress of Harry's family at this attempt to hide from justice".

In the days after Harry's death, a minute's applause was held during a Cobblers match again Plymouth.

Harry's family released a tribute to the 19-year-old through Northamptonshire Police shortly after his death.

“Our Harry loved life; his 19 years were always busy. Growing up as a twin and having three other brothers and a sister there was always competition which contributed towards Harry’s bubbly and outgoing nature.

“From the age of seven, he shared a passion for riding motorbikes with his gramps and step-dad. Harry was a free spirit who spent all his wages on fuel for his bike and loved to explore the countryside, with Portland Bill being one of his favourite places.

“As an avid football fan he followed in his dad’s footsteps and held a season ticket at NTFC for a number of years.

“His love for his family and friends outshone everything and made him the caring and loving young man he was. It’s not until now, with all the messages we have received, that we have come to realise how many people’s lives he has touched.

“The loss of Harry is going to leave the biggest hole in our lives and he will truly be missed by all.”