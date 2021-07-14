Just in case you get lost, Lando Norris, this way to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Lando Norris is on his way to Silverstone with the help of flight radar picking up a plane's flightpath

Skies over Silverstone were busier earlier than normal as the countdown to Sunday's British Grand Prix got under way.

A light aircraft was spotted on Flight Radar 24 tracing a pattern 3,000ft over the Northamptonshire circuit spelling out the name of British Formula One star Lando Norris on Wednesday morning (July 14).

The privately-owned Alpi Pioneer 300 also traced the message F1 and an arrow pointing the way to Silverstone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, the McLaren Mercedes ace won't have been there to see it as practice does not get under way until Friday — still, it's the thought that counts.

Norris is currently fourth in the drivers' world championship standings after his third podium finish of the season in Austria last time out.

Fans will start heading to Silverstone tomorrow for the first time since 2019 after last-year's Covid-19 lockout.

Around 350,000 are expected through the gates over three days, including up to 140,000 on race day, thanks to the government including Silverstone in its Event Research Programme.

Norris roared to his third podium finish of the season in Austria

Silverstone staff, Formula One, ERP experts and local public health teams have been working together on keeping the event Covid-19 safe.

Northamptonshire Police are also geared up for a massive operation kicking off tomorrow.

Event commander, Chief Inspector Tom Thompson, said: “The British Grand Prix is one of the biggest annual sporting events in the country and our policing operation, which takes months of meticulous planning, aims to make it as enjoyable and safe as possible.

“This aim relies on cooperation from those attending and I would encourage race-goers to check out our safety advice and crime prevention tips before they set off.

“We are working in partnership with Silverstone Circuit to ensure everyone attending has a safe and enjoyable weekend and we will be deploying specialist assets such as covert police officers, overtly armed officers and dogs to support our police officers, PCSOs, police staff, specials and volunteers who will all also be on duty throughout the weekend.

“The public can help us keep the event safe by being vigilant for anyone who looks out of place or suspicious, by speaking to one of the officers at the circuit, reporting it to us on the 101 number, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”