Jury sent out to consider verdict in Joshua Bains' Northampton murder trial

The jury in the murder trial of Joshua Bains has been sent out at Birmingham Crown Court to consider its verdict, one month after the case opened on May 2.

Joshua died within minutes of being shot in the chest with a handgun in Webb Drive, Upton on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at about 9pm.

Birmingham Crown Court heard how the 27-year-old had probably met up with his alleged killers - Kayongo Shuleko, 26, of Edmonton, London and Jerome Smikle, 27, of St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton, Northampton, who both deny murder - in their Ford Focus car to discuss a debt owed to Josh by Smikle.

READ MORE: Josh Bains 'was murdered in Northampton over £40 drug debt', jury told

READ MORE: Residents performed emergency surgery on Josh Bains in Northampton street after he was shot

But the meeting ended with Josh getting out of the car and, about 30 seconds later, being shot in the chest. Both Smikle and Shuleko deny murder having entered not guilty pleas at an earlier hearing.

The third defendant on trial is Lewis Carmody, 21, from Walmer Close, Northampton, who is charged with assisting an offender, which he denies.

Carmody's help was allegedly immediately enlisted after Josh Bains was shot dead.

He is accused of picking Shuleko and Smikle up in his Vauxhall Astra, near Norton in Daventry, after the pair allegedly set fire to the Ford Focus.

Later, on the same night of Josh's killing, Carmody drove Shuleko and Smikle to a rural location so they could deposit their handguns before driving them away from Northampton and down to Enfield in North London.

READ MORE: Upton residents describe desperate efforts to save Josh Bains despite gunfire

READ MORE: Barrister interrogates murder suspect over claim he was smoking cannabis when Northampton man was shot

READ MORE: Defendant was running 'Loco Line' drug gang at time of Northampton shooting, jury told