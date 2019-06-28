Join in celebrations as Guilsborough Academy turns 60 years old

Guilsborough Academy is celebrating 60 years of teaching with a series of events over the next few months.

Students are marking the 60th milestone by burying a time capsule, hosting a blind auction, putting on an afternoon tea, as well as joining in for a rounders match and BBQ.

Principal, Julie Swales, is reaching out to ex-pupils, parents and staff to ask them to send in photos they might have from their time at the school - which will be displayed as part of the celebrations.

She said: “Over the past 60 years, the school has seen many changes, not only in terms of its name but the teachers, pupils and of course the way we teach.

"Celebrating our 60 year anniversary is a great achievement and we want as many people as possible to get involved and share their memories with us.”

The secondary school first opened in 1959 under the name of Guilsborough Secondary Modern School and children often boarded at the school.

The school has been a day school since 1967 and an academy since 2011 and now has 1370 students aged 11 to 18.

Photos and memories can be shared via email to events@guilsborough.northants.sch.uk or hard copies can be brought into reception between 8.30am and 4.30pm, where a member of staff will take copies and return the originals.