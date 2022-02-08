Comedy star Jason Manford has confirmed his show at Wicksteed Park later this month is off, to the disappointment of fans.

The Salford-born funnyman was due to headline the On The Spot Comedy Club on February 19.

But after ticket-holder Kev McConnell contacted Mr Manford via Instagram to confirm the Kettering date — rescheduled from re-scheduled from April 2021 — would go ahead, Mr Manford revealed the show's promotors were not answering his calls — and promised to take action if they were "being arses" over giving refunds.

Comedy star Jason Manford confirmed he will not be performing at Wicksteed Park

Mr McConnell, a sales manager, said: "I bought tickets back in 2020 through Easy Ticketing. I emailed them but I just got an automated response to ring a number — which doesn't work."

The gig had been organised by Coventry-based M&B Promotions with Mr McConnell buying two tickets for £45 each plus a £9 booking fee.

He said: "The tickets weren't cheap. I bought them for my wife Suzie as a surprise Christmas present. We are Jason Manford fans.

"I got an email in February last year to say that it had been rescheduled, due to Covid.

"Since then I've had no communication from them so I checked the Easy Ticketing website and the gig had been taken off the site.

"When Jason Manford put on his Instagram about his upcoming shows I saw that Kettering wasn't on the list."

In an exchange on Instagram Mr O'Connell asked: "I've got tickets to see you in Kettering. Is this still happening?"

Mr Manford replied: "I'm afraid not. Promoter not answering many calls. Please get in touch with them for refund."

Mr Connell responded "Thanks for the reply. I had a feeling you were going to say that. Not holding out much hope of getting my money back."

Encouraging Mr McConnell to get in touch with the promoter Mr Manford said: "We'll (sic) try your best and get back in touch in a few weeks if they're being arses and I'll see how many people it effects."

Mr Manford is continuing his UK tour and has a sold out show at Northampton's Royal & Derngate theatre on April 3 — switched from last November.

A spokesman for Wicksteed Park said: “Due to reasons beyond both Wicksteed Park’s and Jason Manford’s control, his show promoted and organised by M&B Promotions which was due to take place at the park, has been cancelled and will not be re-scheduled.

"This is not a Wicksteed Park event, nor did we sell any tickets for it, but we absolutely share and appreciate the confusion and frustration that M&B Promotions has caused.

"The park is one of a number of venues across the UK in a similar position regarding M&B Promotions. On behalf of people who bought tickets, we are endeavouring to gain further information on this and other M&B events scheduled at the park later this year.