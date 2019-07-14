James Bond, the Spice Girls and Mo Farah among famous faces at 2019 British Grand Prix

It was a drizzly morning at the Silverstone Circuit but the rain was not able to dampen the celebrations as Mercedes man Lewis Hamilton made history with his sixth Silverstone win.

The home crowd roared for Lewis as they watched the Briton stretch ever closer to a sixth world title. Speaking after the race he said: "Honestly… I’m a bit out of breath! I cannot tell you how proud I am to be here today in front of my home crowd. I’ve got my whole family here, my team. So many British flags out there; I could see them lap after lap.

"Every year I’ve been coming and I’ve seen it and noticed it and appreciated it. You would think you would get used to something like that but I’ll tell you, it feels like the first time.

"And, I’m just forever grateful for everyone who has come out and spent their whole weekend here. I really hope that you enjoyed the day and God bless you."

Ahead of the afternoon race - the paddock was buzzing with celebrities but notably Daniel Craig managed to draw in the biggest crowd of paparazzi and fans.

Fatal Atrraction star Michael Douglas was a part of today's 141,000-strong crowd too as well as British distance runner Mo Farah, Spice Girls Mel B and Geri Horner and rapper Stormzy.

