Jam the T-Rex visits Northampton primary school to teach children about evolution

Jam the dinosaur visited Spring Lane Primary School on Wednesday to teach the children about the evolution of science and the importance of getting the children to ask 'why?'. Jam also helped to expand the children's vocabulary and encouraged them to verbally discuss ideas that transfer into writing. Teacher Natalie Doyle said: "I felt that this opportunity really brought to life all of the learning that has taken place this half term. "The children have been engaged from the start, we have learned about the evolution of the dinosaur, features of various dinosaurs that once roamed our planet and the theories behind why dinosaurs became extinct." The workshop is provided by Teach Rex, who develop their workshops for children from nursery school age through to Year 7. Natalie added: "When I came across Teach Rex I immediately thought about how the children would react to seeing a true to life T-Rex in their school. "If I felt so excited about this opportunity myself, then of course, I know the children would too. "When Jam the T-Rex appeared, the children were in absolute awe, for me, seeing their responses is what is so rewarding about teaching. "The excitement and curiosity from the children certainly demonstrated what an impact Jam the T-Rex had made. "I know the children will look back on their school days and remember this experience for a very long time."

