Jabs army on target to give 380,000 people a Covid-19 booster in Northamptonshire by end of 2021

A jabs army is on target to give boosters to four out of every five of those eligible in Northamptonshire by the end of 2021.

Regular walk-in clinics are now at 14 locations county-wide offering first, second and booster jabs to cope with anticipated demand in the New Year as around 150,000 more people are due to become eligible as more people pass the three-month marker since their second jab.

An extra mobile clinic will be parked in Northampton's Market Square from 9am to 6pm on New Year's Day and another at the County Ground, home of Northamptonshire cricket, on Monday and Tuesday next week.

More than 380,000 booster jabs have been delivered in Northamptonshire

Boris Johnson set a target of offering extra doses to all adults who can have one before December 31 in a bid to limit pressure on the NHS from a rise in numbers of people with severe symptoms needing hospital treatment.

Daily figures published on Wednesday (December 29) showed a record 1,563 new positive Covid tests in the county.

UK Health Security Agency data shows two doses of a vaccine may not be enough to stop people becoming seriously unwell if they catch Covid but a third dose prevents around 75 percent getting any symptoms.

NHS staff and volunteers have delivered 384,524 boosters and third doses in the county, according to figures published on Wednesday (December 29) — over 76 percent of the 500,000 who had a second dose more than the required three months previously.

■ Click HERE for up-to-date details on where and when walk-in vaccination clinics are open across Northamptonshire

Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We’re making fantastic progress and last week we delivered 68,600 boosters which was higher than our target. But we need go further.

“We have ramped up capacity with extended opening hours and pop-up clinics. This week has also seen the introduction of a mobile vaccination service in an attempt to reach as many parts of the county as possible.

“The best way to get your booster quickly is by booking online, calling 119 or visiting a local drop-in clinic.

"There are plenty of vaccines available for everyone and we need each and every one of you to step forward and protect yourself, your loved ones and our communities this winter.”

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister revealed that the overwhelming majority of Covid patients in intensive care are unvaccinated or yet to have a booster.

Mr Johnson said: “I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90 percent of people in intensive care who are not boosted.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re eight times more likely to get into hospital."

Latest figures on how many Covid patients were admitted to Northamptonshire hospitals in the week before Christmas are due to be published on Friday (December 31).

More than 566,000 people in county have had a first jab while, of those, just under 530,000 received a second dose.