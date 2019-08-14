'It's beyond anything we could have imagined': Daisy Ellis' family thanks last-hope cancer drug funders

The Chronicle & Echo is backing Northampton's Daisy Ellis campaign to raise £300,000 for life-saving treatment - and we're urging readers to get her to £100,000 by the end of the week.

When Daisy Ellis was 21, the Great Brington woman, who hoped to become a primary school teacher, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma.

As of July this year, Daisy's condition has taken a heartbreaking turn. She has been told that she has stopped responding to the few drugs available for Sarcoma. It means there is now nothing available under NHS treatments that can battle Daisy's condition. But there is one more option that could save her life.

Although she is not well enough to fly to the USA to be part of a drugs trial, the now 23-year-old and her family have launched a GoFundMe page to raise the £300,000 needed to afford the trial drugs and make them available in the UK.

At the time of writing (Wednesday) £73,503 of her £300,000 goal had been reached.

Daisy told the Chron: "Before launching the page we were hesitant that people wouldn’t donate or share at all. So we are absolutely blown away by the generosity.

"I think for the first ten minutes I was sat refreshing the page and I saw nothing go on. So I attached the link to my Instagram and next thing... the donations were flooding in.

"As well as the generous donations, there are also over 30 fundraising events happening across the county, some of which are held by complete strangers who have been following my story or perhaps seen the article in the paper last week.

"We have tried to thank as many people as possible but I have been snowed under with messages and meanwhile I’m still battling with the disease in preparation for chemotherapy treatment at the end of the week.

"My brother and I are preparing to share a YouTube video over the next week or so to thank everybody for their generous donations, and with an update of what this means to my family and I.”

Northampton-based BacZac is another charity who has Daisy in mind. On Saturday, September 28 a Motown night is being held at The Picturedrome and 50 per cent of the profits will go towards Daisy's much-needed medicine. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available on the door for £15 or can be bought here.

Jonathon Ellis, Daisy's dad, said: "As a family we are completely overwhelmed with the kind-hearted generosity of not only family and friends but also complete strangers who have read about Daisy’s plight.

"They have not only donated but also organised events to raise even more funds to boost the total and spread the word to give Daisy the best possible chance of hitting her target.

"We can’t possibly thank everyone individually but would like to say a collective thank you - it’s beyond anything we could have imagined."

To donate to Daisy's cause, click here.