'It's a thrill I will never experience again': Watch Northampton blind man's plummet to earth for charity skydive

A blind man from Northampton has shared a video of a white-knuckle skydive he took on this week to raise money for charity.

Hugh Spence took to the skies on May 19 and leapt from a plane at 13,000ft in a tandem skydive with his friend Paul Bepey - who is also totally blind.

Hugh Spence (left) and his tandem partner Paul Bepey jumped from a plane this week for charity.

Hugh and Paul were among 10 brave skydivers taking part in the fundraising event at Hinton Skydive Centre, near Brackley, raising more than £2000 for the sight-support charity NAB.

But not only did Hugh conquer his jump form the plan, he has now shared a video of his plummet back to earth.

The event was also held as a reminder that people who are visually impaired can often do almost anything their sighted family and friends can.

Hugh said: "The thrill of coming out of the plane is something I will never experience again. It was fantastic - one of a lifetime and I am so happy to have done this while raising money for NAB."

He was among 10 brave skydivers who took on the challenge this week to raise money for NAB.

Hugh has a condition called sarcoidosis which causes inflammation around the body, affecting his eyesight. He went totally blind overnight aged just 16 and can now only see black.

Paul, who lived in NAB's accommodation in Northampton for a period, has only had light and dark perception since birth caused by being 8 weeks premature.

Northamptonshire Association for the Blind is a specialist sight support charity for anyone who is blind or partially sighted in the county. For more information, visit their website.