'It's a small world': Chilean student and English host with shared Northampton links investigate family history

An English language student from Chile has been finding out more about his family history in Northampton with the help of his host - who happened to grow up in the town.

Nicholas Sadler, from Santiago in Chile, had no idea he would share links with Northampton when he spent three months studying in the UK recently.

But after moving in with Mark Necus at his home in Hove, East Sussex, the two men have been busy studying Nicholas's family heritage.

Unbeknown to them both their research has revealed Nicholas's great-grandfather Alfred Sadler, left Northampton for South America nearly 100 years ago.

Incidentally, Mark himself grew up in Northampton and was astonished to find that he and his Chilean guest both had links to Northampton.

Mark said: "It's a pretty small world - it's been amazing what we've discovered with a few clicks."

Nicholas arrived in England in June and when Mark realised their shared connection to Northampton, he felt compelled to help his guest find out more while he was here.

The only information the Chilean Sadlers have about Alfred was his passport, which describes his as a tradesman from Northampton, born on May 29, 1887, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his nose.

Online searches revealed Alfred was the son of Benjamin Sadler and Elizabeth Bull, of Kettering Road, Northampton, who married in 1878, and had seven siblings: William, George, Elizabeth, Emily, Kate, Harry and Benjamin.

Mark said he put a message up on the 'Northampton Past' Facebook page and the response was overwhelming, including possible home address, siblings, parents, and more.

On a trip to Northampton yesterday (Wednesday, September 18) Nicholas and Mark visited the records office at Wootton Hall, the Church of the Latter Day Saints on Harlestone Road and the library on Abington Street to see what the records could show.

They also visited Kettering Road to see if they could find Alfred's home but it seems like it has been knocked down now.

They believe there are none of Nicholas' family members left in Northampton from the records, a potential cousin could live in London though, who may even know Mark's cousin oddly.

But Nicholas said he enjoyed visiting his ancestor's hometown on his first ever trip to the UK and is looking forward to telling his family back home in Santiago all about it.

Mark added: "Everyone has been so helpful online and where we've been today, but I think we've found out as much as we can."

Anyone who may know more about the Sadlers of Northampton should contact the Chronicle & Echo and your details will be passed on to Mark.