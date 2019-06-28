Is that the Fishmarket? Glitch on Google Maps lets you step 10 years back in time in Northampton

A glitch on Google Maps has opened a window into what Northampton town centre looked like ten years ago.

Normally, Google's Streetview service updates its pictures of the UK's roads each year to create an up-to-date picture of how it looks to walk through town.

A glitch in Google Maps is currently showing Northampton as it appeared 10 years ago...

But today (June 28), in just one single spot in Northampton town centre, the photos on Streetview instead show the town as it looked in 2009 - with the Fishmarket still standing and The Moon on the Square still open for business.

The glitch means users can jump between a snap of Sheep Street from June 2019 and April 2009.

It shows O'Neils pub before its redecoration and the "Abbey" bank before it was rebranded as Santander.

Meanwhile, the Drapery is practically free of buses and several long-gone shops are still visible.

The Drapery in 2009 - largely free of buses...

It appears to be a result of Google Maps updating the town's Streetview pictures, which were taken this month.

The glitch is a recent occurrence and it is not known if Google will update the image.

To view Northampton's streets as it appeared in 2009, click here.