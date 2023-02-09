Instructor, shortlisted for global award, brings new class to Northampton to make fitness accessible

A Northampton fitness instructor, who has been shortlisted for a global award, has brought a new class to the town to make fitness more accessible and inviting.

Marie Tur, 44, is currently shortlisted for ‘Female Fitness Instructor of the Year’ at the PT & Fitness Instructor Awards – one of just two women from the UK to have made the eight-person final.

This January, Marie also celebrated the seven year anniversary of when she first brought the dance fitness craze ‘clubbercise’ to Northampton, which accompanies the Zumba and silent disco classes she teaches.

Marie saw 2023 as the perfect time to introduce a new class, called Zumba Gold.

It is a modification of the typically fast paced Zumba, but for those who want something slower, less intense, and of an achievable pace for beginners – making it accessible to all.

The fitness instructor said: “I’m trying to get the word out as I know there’s a massive community of people who want to be more active and meet people in the process.”

To allow attendees to socialise as well as attending the class, everyone is welcome to join Marie for a coffee afterwards for a “community catch up”, which Marie also hopes will help support local businesses.

“I’ve taught Zumba for 10 years and I know not everyone wants the craziness and high energy of the normal class,” said Marie. “I’m hoping Zumba Gold is here for the long-term in Northampton.”

The first session only took place two weeks ago and Marie hopes that with time she will reach the “huge clientele” that is out there through word of mouth.

Talking about the importance of making fitness fun, Marie said: “People are more likely to stick at something when it’s fun.

“I’m all for gyms but going on the treadmill just doesn’t give the same feel good factor.

“You can’t help but smile during dance fitness, and the music motivates you. It really is for everyone as you don’t have to think too much and it doesn’t matter if you go wrong.”

Marie’s Zumba Gold sessions take place every Monday from 10am in Christchurch Hall, in Christchurch Road near Abington Park.